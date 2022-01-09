BYERS - William K. May 6, 1957 - December 31, 2021, age 64, of Moore, SC, formerly of Tonawanda, NY, passed away on December 31, 2021. William is survived by his loving wife, Pamela (nee Norman) of 39 years; dearest father of Amanda Williams and Ryan Byers; loving grandfather to Aiden and Caleb Williams and Harper Byers; son of June Primrose and the late Robert Byers; beloved brother of Walter (Linda), Jane (Kenneth) Coogan, John (Karen) and Robert; survived by many nieces and nephews. William will be loved and missed by all. He was a volunteer fireman with the Brighton Volunteer Fire Company and the Bergholz Volunteer Fire Company. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brighton Volunteer Fire Company Scholarship Fund.
Pam and family, we are so sorry to hear of Bill´s passing. We have wonderful memories of being your next door neighbors. Thank you so much for all of those tomatoes, cucumbers, fish and most of all boat rides!
March 22, 2022
Pam, I am so sorry for loss. Prayers to you and your family.
Jodi Hutter
January 10, 2022
Many great times with Bill. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers for you and your family.