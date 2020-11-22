Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William C. KRAUS
KRAUS - William C.
Passed away November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Boyle); dear father of John Kraus (Jude Harris), Frank (Mary Ann) Kraus and Mary (Alan) Baczkiewicz; grandfather of Dr. Jennifer (Andy) Wild, Jacob and Drew (Shelby) Kraus, Billy, Sarah, Anna (Sam McCranie, fiance) Kraus and Henry Baczkiewicz; great-grandfather of Addison and Gabriel Kraus; brother of the late Christine (late Walter) Donovan; son of the late John and Christine (Weibke) Kraus; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Kraus was a WWII Navy veteran, member of American Legion Post #721, a past President of the WNY Purchasing Agent Association and a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours Church for 64 years. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.