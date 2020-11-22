KRAUS - William C.
Passed away November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Boyle); dear father of John Kraus (Jude Harris), Frank (Mary Ann) Kraus and Mary (Alan) Baczkiewicz; grandfather of Dr. Jennifer (Andy) Wild, Jacob and Drew (Shelby) Kraus, Billy, Sarah, Anna (Sam McCranie, fiance) Kraus and Henry Baczkiewicz; great-grandfather of Addison and Gabriel Kraus; brother of the late Christine (late Walter) Donovan; son of the late John and Christine (Weibke) Kraus; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Kraus was a WWII Navy veteran, member of American Legion Post #721, a past President of the WNY Purchasing Agent Association and a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours Church for 64 years. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.