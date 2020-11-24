ROWE - William C. "Bill"
Of Kenmore, NY, November 21, 2020. Husband of 46 years to the late Patricia (nee Schuster) Rowe; dear father of Deborah (Robert P.) Bogdan, William T. (Debra) and Colonel Steven (Heather) Rowe; loving grandfather of Christine, Shane, Billy, Collin and Emma; great-grandfather of David and Leah; brother-in-law of Catherine (Otto) Regensdorfer; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private family interment service will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Military Honors. Bill served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was past Commander of the American Legion Brownshidel Post #205. A Mass and Celebration of Life is planned in the summer of 2021. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial donations to the Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 24, 2020.