SINON - William C.
October 1, 2020, age 91; beloved husband of 66 years, to Mary (nee Charleson) Sinon; devoted father of RoseMarie Bolt; loving grandfather of Jennifer (Robert) Esau; cherished great-grandfather of Dylan and Evan; dear brother of Donna Mae (Richard) Gay and predeceased by Robert Sinon and Geraldine Penvose; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 3-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where a Prayer Service will be offered Tuesday at 8 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, at 8:45 AM. Interment to follow in Williamsville Cemetery. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. If so desired, memorials may be made in William's memory to Mercy Flight at www.mercyflight.org
. Please share memories and condolences on William's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com