William John Champion, 95 of Cabot, PA passed away on September 22, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born August 6, 1926 in Metamora, OH, he was the son of William John Champion, Sr. and Flossie Davenport Champion. Bill served in the US Navy Band During WWII. He was a Music Professor for Buffalo State College. He was active in church and community for many years. Surviving are wife, Martha F. Close Champion, whom he married April 14, 1957, two sons Christopher T. (Cindy) Champion of Frederick, MD and David R. (Janice) Champion of Slippery Rock, PA, his sister, Laura L. Lee of Clyde, OH, four grandchildren, Jonathon and Michael Champion, Kevin (Lisa) Wissinger, Laura (Andrew) Lansberry, seven great-grandchildren, Ava, Ella, Owen, Dylan, Austin, Olivia and Lucy. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Clare Champion. Friends will be received on Monday, September 27, 2021, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home in Hicksville, OH. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Elma United Methodist Church, 2991 Bowen Road Elma, NY 14059.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2021.