Champion - William J. William John Champion, 95 of Cabot, PA passed away on September 22, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born August 6, 1926 in Metamora, OH, he was the son of William John Champion, Sr. and Flossie Davenport Champion. Bill served in the US Navy Band During WWII. He was a Music Professor for Buffalo State College. He was active in church and community for many years. Surviving are wife, Martha F. Close Champion, whom he married April 14, 1957, two sons Christopher T. (Cindy) Champion of Frederick, MD and David R. (Janice) Champion of Slippery Rock, PA, his sister, Laura L. Lee of Clyde, OH, four grandchildren, Jonathon and Michael Champion, Kevin (Lisa) Wissinger, Laura (Andrew) Lansberry, seven great-grandchildren, Ava, Ella, Owen, Dylan, Austin, Olivia and Lucy. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Clare Champion. Friends will be received on Monday, September 27, 2021, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home in Hicksville, OH. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Elma United Methodist Church, 2991 Bowen Road Elma, NY 14059.
Professor Champion made a profound impact in our lives. It was the summer of 1996. We were non-traditional students at a time when there were few. We met in America Pop Music 101. It was a three week course. We have been together ever since. Fastest 3 weeks of our lives. (Should I mention I received the highest grade of 300 some students, Ed the 3rd highest). Fond memories. Rest In Peace.
Linda and Edward Garwol
September 24, 2021
Martha - we are so sorry for your loss - We know the past few years have been difficult for you but now Bill is at peace and back home. We will always have great memories of our years and friendship. Maybe Bill can find Fran's soap up there that he lost in the lake at your cabin up north. Love ya