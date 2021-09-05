Menu
William H. CHAPIN II
Of Richfield, MN, formerly of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest August 27, 2021. Beloved spouse of Joyce Larsen; loving son of Helen (nee Fitzpatrick) Chapin and the late Robert Chapin; devoted father of Lori Strom, Lynn Brickell, Jessi (Jon) Paulson and step-father of Laura (Sean) and Michael (Kristi); cherished grandfather of Kiera, Wells, Dashen, Keagen, Brooks, Jordan and step-grandfather of Owen and Ethan; dear brother of Gary (Shirley Zimmerman) Chapin and the late Bonnie (late Andrew) Beaver. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday (September 8) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. (Please assemble at Church.) Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Timothy's Church
565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY
