CLARK - William E., Jr. "Bill"
Born in Springfield, VT, on March 28, 1932 and entered into rest on September 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Margaret "Marge" (nee Johnson) Clark; dear father of Susan (Robert) Waite, Sandra Garvin, Carolyn (Robert) Redding and the late David M. Clark; step-father of Lydia Faye Wohlhueter, Charles H. (Carole) Thomas and Randal S. (Beverly) Thomas; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; loving brother of Peter (Ruth) Clark. Mr. Clark grew up in New Hampshire until graduating from the University of New Hampshire in 1954 in Geology. He worked in Montana as a geologist for Texaco for a short time before enlisting in the U. S. Navy. Mr. Clark served as a naval officer for twenty years; his post graduate work was in Operation Research and Systems Analysis and Math (1960-1963). In the Navy, he served as a patrol plane commander in the Western Pacific theater, as a squadron maintenance officer in Operation Deep Freeze, Antarctica and as an operations research specialist for the Commander-in-Chief Pacific and the Naval Air Systems Command. He retired as a Commander in 1975. Post Navy, Mr. Clark worked as an operations research analyst for many years for the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy. He moved to Buffalo in 1985 and was the Director of Support Engineering for Sierra Research Corporation. In his later years, Mr. Clark was an adjunct professor of mathematics for Old Dominion University, Northern Virginia Community College, and Erie Community College. Family and friends may call on Friday, October 8th, from 4-7 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 9, at 10 AM at North Presbyterian Church, 300 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to echonet.org
Share memories and condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.