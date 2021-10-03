Menu
William E. "Bill" CLARK Jr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
CLARK - William E., Jr. "Bill"
Born in Springfield, VT, on March 28, 1932 and entered into rest on September 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Margaret "Marge" (nee Johnson) Clark; dear father of Susan (Robert) Waite, Sandra Garvin, Carolyn (Robert) Redding and the late David M. Clark; step-father of Lydia Faye Wohlhueter, Charles H. (Carole) Thomas and Randal S. (Beverly) Thomas; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; loving brother of Peter (Ruth) Clark. Mr. Clark grew up in New Hampshire until graduating from the University of New Hampshire in 1954 in Geology. He worked in Montana as a geologist for Texaco for a short time before enlisting in the U. S. Navy. Mr. Clark served as a naval officer for twenty years; his post graduate work was in Operation Research and Systems Analysis and Math (1960-1963). In the Navy, he served as a patrol plane commander in the Western Pacific theater, as a squadron maintenance officer in Operation Deep Freeze, Antarctica and as an operations research specialist for the Commander-in-Chief Pacific and the Naval Air Systems Command. He retired as a Commander in 1975. Post Navy, Mr. Clark worked as an operations research analyst for many years for the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy. He moved to Buffalo in 1985 and was the Director of Support Engineering for Sierra Research Corporation. In his later years, Mr. Clark was an adjunct professor of mathematics for Old Dominion University, Northern Virginia Community College, and Erie Community College. Family and friends may call on Friday, October 8th, from 4-7 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 9, at 10 AM at North Presbyterian Church, 300 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to echonet.org Share memories and condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
North Presbyterian Church
300 North Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peter Clark
October 8, 2021
Aunt Margaret and the Clark family, We have wonderful memories of Aunt Margaret and Bill visiting us in S.C. We loved talking to Bill about the Johnson family history. He was a devoted husband and a wonderful friend. I know you will miss him. Bill was a very valuable part of the Johnson family and we loved him. Prayers and blessing to all, Tom & Sherry Johnson
Tom and Sherry johnson
Family
October 8, 2021
Dear Carolyn and family - we are thinking of you during this time of sorrow. We hope that loving memories will sustain you as you deal with the grief and loss.
Dawn & Shelby Sheridan
Other
October 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire Clark family. Wishing all of you peace of heart at this time.
Sandye Needle
October 7, 2021
Sandye Needle
October 7, 2021
Offering my condolences to the Clark family. I always enjoyed chatting with Bill before his classes at ECC. He was a very kind and patient man. May your memories comfort you at this time.
Carolyn Passman
October 6, 2021
Marge, I want to send all my sympathy and will keep you and his children in my prayers. It is very hard losing our loved ones and our memories of all our past moments are what keeps us remaining positive. He is with God and someday we will all see each other again. Again I say my prayers will include you and his children for managing the grief we feel for now.
Jean Ervin
October 5, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about Bill´s passing. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. We have fond memories of their visits to our home when they would go down to Raeford, NC.
Anita and John Johnson
Family
October 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. It was a blessing when Bill and Marge became part of our North Church family. He was a wonderful person......bright, interesting to be with, a hard worker for what he believed in and someone who constantly channeled God's love. You are in my prayers and thoughts as you experience this great grief and continue to help meet your mother's many needs.
Ginny Bradley
October 4, 2021
