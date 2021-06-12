COCKAYNE - William G. "Bill"
Age 84, of Lewiston, NY, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on June 9, 2021. William was born on April 13, 1937 in Massena, NY, son of the late William E. and the late Louise (Fregoe) Cockayne. William graduated with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Clarkson College. He married Sylvia Sanborn on September 1, 1962. William spent the majority of his career at Bell Aerospace in Wheatfield, NY, where he worked as a mechanical engineer for over thirty years. During his time at Bell, he worked on the development of the hovercraft as well as on several rocket projects. Following his retirement from Bell, he worked at Stella Niagara for eight years. William was an avid fisherman and loved being outdoors. He had a keen interest in trees, flowers, and waterfalls, and his travels with his wife and family were often spent in the Adirondacks as well as in state and national parks. He also had an artistic side and displayed a great talent for woodworking and painting. In the local community, he volunteered his time with the Boy Scouts and with Heart and Soul. Together with his wife, he enjoyed gardening, square dancing, and English country dancing. He was a devoted husband and family man and loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. William is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sylvia; his children, William D. (Deborah) Cockayne, Kimberly A. Brooke (Paul Russo), Eric J. Cockayne, and Wendy C. Lucas; his siblings, Anne (Alex) Sienkiewycz, Vernon (Lilian) Cockayne, and John (Jean) Cockayne; and four grandchildren, William (Shannon) Cockayne, Christie (Dan) Pinto, and Sarah and Bella Lucas. Family and friends will be received on TUESDAY (June 15) from 4-8 PM at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 401 Ridge St., Lewiston, NY 14092 (N. Fourth and Ridge Sts.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM. on WEDNESDAY (JUNE 16) at St. Peter's RC Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston, NY 14092. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094 or to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. For online condoelnces, please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com
