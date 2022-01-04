COUCH - William H.
January 2, 2022; age 72. Beloved son of the late George and Marion Couch; dear brother of Maryanne (Gary) Cappellino, Thomas Couch and James (Julie) Couch; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9 AM-10 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins), where services will follow at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Roswell Park. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.