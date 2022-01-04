Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William H. COUCH
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
COUCH - William H.
January 2, 2022; age 72. Beloved son of the late George and Marion Couch; dear brother of Maryanne (Gary) Cappellino, Thomas Couch and James (Julie) Couch; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9 AM-10 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins), where services will follow at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Roswell Park. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jan
8
Service
10:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
The Materese Family
January 7, 2022
Where do I start....50 years of memories what a ride....you were one of a kind I am going to miss you big time.....RIP my Friend.
Paul Burkhardt
Friend
January 4, 2022
Uncle Billy was one of the happiest people I have ever met. Uncle Billy cared so much about everyone and always made sure to pick up the phone and call to make sure you knew that he cared so much. I will miss him more than words could say - he was a ONE OF A KIND human. May god bless you in Heaven the family this week. Love Amy
Amy Wolfson
Family
January 4, 2022
MARY ANNE...TOMMY...& Jimmy as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Doug Marshalli
January 4, 2022
I've known Billy 90% of my life he is my ex brother-in-law and we had so much fun together he was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet who would do anything for you he would always ask how I was doing and he would always refer to me as Marsh..... I love you Billy and when it's my time hopefully I'll see you in heaven... love Doug
Doug Marshall
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results