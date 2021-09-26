COUGHLIN - William J.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest September 23, 2021. Devoted father of Brett, Spencer, Chelsea (Stephano Bueme) Coughlin; devoted Papa Bill of Riley, Chase, and Ella; loving son of the late William and Marjorie Coughlin; stepson of the late Frank Page; dear brother of John and James (Trish) Coughlin; also survived by his former wife Mary, the mother of his children, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 4-8 PM, where a funeral service will be held at 7:30 PM. Mr. Coughlin was a retired Buffalo Firefighter and retired from Local 10 Stage Hands Union. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.