William J. COUGHLIN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
COUGHLIN - William J.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest September 23, 2021. Devoted father of Brett, Spencer, Chelsea (Stephano Bueme) Coughlin; devoted Papa Bill of Riley, Chase, and Ella; loving son of the late William and Marjorie Coughlin; stepson of the late Frank Page; dear brother of John and James (Trish) Coughlin; also survived by his former wife Mary, the mother of his children, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 4-8 PM, where a funeral service will be held at 7:30 PM. Mr. Coughlin was a retired Buffalo Firefighter and retired from Local 10 Stage Hands Union. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
29
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP Billy
Charlie Flynn
Family
September 29, 2021
Dear Coughlin Family, So sorry for the loss of your beloved Billy, may your happy memories help you thru this difficult time. Kelly
Kelly Gehen Coppola
September 27, 2021
Rest easy Bill, you will be missed. Prayers to the family and friends.
Dan Banko
September 26, 2021
