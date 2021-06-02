Menu
William A. CROUSE
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
CROUSE - William A.
Of Grand Island, entered into rest suddenly May 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Tracey L. (nee Hemperly) Crouse; devoted father of Jessyca Baker, Wesley Haynie, Vanessa Haynie and Celeste Haynie; cherished grandfather "Pa" of Jaxson William and Joanah Richard Ciccarelli; loving son of William Crouse and Sandra LoVallo; adored son-in-law of Richard and Joann Johnson; dear brother of Brian Joseph, Michelle Lynn, Shane, Joel and Eric Crouse; also survived by his beloved dog, Bruno "Buddy-Buddy," his cool cat Uno "Meow-Meow" many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 8 AM-10 AM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Please share your condolences and memories at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Always so cheerful, funny and the life of the party or conversation. Billy you will be truly missed by all. Everyone you met you had a connection with, not many people can do that. A one of a kind man. May God bless the family and may you rest in paradise! Until we meet again.
My condolences on your loss. I´m sorry I never got to meet him but I know he had a fabulous family! Memories will be your friends in the coming days, weeks, years. May they all be sweet ones.
Giselle
Other
June 6, 2021
You´ll be missed brother. You were my go to for everything. You always had the right answer and the right way of going about anything. We had so many memories together, playing Pantera on the juke box in the Mexican restaurant and clearing the place out just so we can play darts all night and have the place to ourselves in Syracuse. Keeping the air conditioner on in the middle of winter in our hotel room, and of course our discussions on food(our favorite). Love u n gonna miss you bro.
Kenny S.
Work
June 4, 2021
Billy you will be missed. I hadn´t seen you in quite a long time but I remember you being a quiet man with a smile that would break out at a good joke. May you rest well my friend, God bless you and your family.
Emerson Turner
Friend
June 3, 2021
My heart breaks for my family..... Billy is so loved and is such an amazing person. Reading thru these posts describes Billy exactly. He is such a wonderful person, heart of platinum with so many people who love him and he's definitely missed. My heart will always ache missing being around him. Laughing.... doing silly things.... being my chauffeur... etc. He is a true Superman and has touched so many lives! My condolences to everybody who knew him and was touched by his presence in your life. He loved all of you!!! May we all be strong when we try and navigate thru life without him. Rest easy Billy.... I love you forever!
Michele Green
Family
June 3, 2021
I love you and miss you. My brother was the best guy ever. So smart, sweet, caring. He was incredibly thoughtful. I will miss you so much every day. Everybody loves you and adores you. Your sister Shelly.
Michelle Crouse
Family
June 3, 2021
I miss you brother. You are amazing so funny. So smart! Would do anything for anyone. You were the best person I know. You always gave. I love you so much. I will miss you every second of the day!
Sending prayers to your family at this time of loss.
Candy and Rob Horne
Friend
June 2, 2021
My deepest condolences go out to Tracey and the girls as well as all of those that know and love you! Although I didn´t know you personally, I will be forever grateful for all the love and kindness you have always extended to my sister and niece. I hope you are resting peacefully now!
Janelle Doty
June 2, 2021
My prayers and sympathies to the whole family. May he rest in peace.
Cousin Missy
June 2, 2021
Man...my deepest condolences goes out to your family and those you considered friends . You were truly a good dude and I´m glad I got the chance to know you as well as work side by side with you. Learned a lot from you and for that I´m grateful. May you rest peacefully
Matt S.
Work
June 2, 2021
Billy, you will truly be missed. We love you and cherish every memory we had with you. Rest peacefully brother...until we meet again
Melissa Rosado
Family
June 2, 2021
Tracey and family. So sorry for your loss, he will be missed by many.
Tiffany turnwall
Family
June 2, 2021
Broski You were my go to guy everyone´s go to guy if we couldn´t figure it out call Bill he knows what to do ..bro you are truly loved and missed ..you were such a good husband,father,brother,son and friend if they had labels you would have many ..love you bro
Broski you were my go to person for everything if we couldn´t find a way Bill could ..you were the best Brother,friend ,husband just an all around good man ..you are loved and missed dearly
Brian Crouse
June 2, 2021
I didn't know you personally but nobody spoke more highly of you than your friends Susan Raby and Janelle DotyDoty, May you always rest in peacepeace. Sending prayers to all your families, May God bless you all.
Bobby Rieker
June 2, 2021
My deepest condolences to you and your family my prayers and thoughts are with you all.
B. Rosado
Family
June 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God have mercy on his soul and may he Rest In Peace.
Jerry Tutwiler
Work
June 2, 2021
Our deepest, most heart-felt condolence. Billy was a kind hearted Man who cherished his Wife and Children and adored his family. Sleep in peace Billy. Thank you for being such a loving uncle to all the kids. To Tracey & the Kids; Sandy ; Brian and Shelly; our thoughts and prayers are with you during this most difficult time. He will be deeply missed.
Maggie Gil Rodriguez
Family
June 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Your family is in my prayers.
Mary Ann Koedel
June 2, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Tracey and family. My heart is with you.
Kim Rogers
Work
June 2, 2021
To sandy and Shelly Brian I am so so sorry for your loss our thoughts are prayers are with you and your family. Billy was a great man.
Jeff and heather stiner
Friend
June 2, 2021
