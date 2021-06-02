CROUSE - William A.
Of Grand Island, entered into rest suddenly May 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Tracey L. (nee Hemperly) Crouse; devoted father of Jessyca Baker, Wesley Haynie, Vanessa Haynie and Celeste Haynie; cherished grandfather "Pa" of Jaxson William and Joanah Richard Ciccarelli; loving son of William Crouse and Sandra LoVallo; adored son-in-law of Richard and Joann Johnson; dear brother of Brian Joseph, Michelle Lynn, Shane, Joel and Eric Crouse; also survived by his beloved dog, Bruno "Buddy-Buddy," his cool cat Uno "Meow-Meow" many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 8 AM-10 AM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Please share your condolences and memories at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.