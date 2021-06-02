My heart breaks for my family..... Billy is so loved and is such an amazing person. Reading thru these posts describes Billy exactly. He is such a wonderful person, heart of platinum with so many people who love him and he's definitely missed. My heart will always ache missing being around him. Laughing.... doing silly things.... being my chauffeur... etc. He is a true Superman and has touched so many lives! My condolences to everybody who knew him and was touched by his presence in your life. He loved all of you!!! May we all be strong when we try and navigate thru life without him. Rest easy Billy.... I love you forever!

Michele Green Family June 3, 2021