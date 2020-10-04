MAHANEY - William D., III
October 2, 2020. Most beloved husband of Deborah (née Serure): dearest father of Mikaela Fay; son of the late Anne and William D Mahaney ll; cherished brother of Candace (DJ) La Voy, Hollis (Tom) Habermehl; loving uncle to Devin, Gregory, Cameron, Joshua, and Ava. An Artist and writer he succumbed to cancer after a courageous lifelong fight with Cystic Fibrosis. He lived life to the fullest and dealt with the harsh realities of CF with bravery, grace and humor. Bill was devoted to his family, and beloved by all who knew this gentle, good man. A Graveside Service will be held Monday at 11 AM, please contact the funeral home for details. Shiva will be observed Monday 2-4 PM, at the family's home. Memorial donations in Bill's name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Connect Life. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, INC., online condolences at www.mesnekoff.com