WALLACE - William D.
Age 91, of South Buffalo, entered into rest on November 19, 2020; beloved husband of the late Evelyn Wallace; loving father of Robert P. (Rae) Wallace, Sandra (Eugene) Stachewicz, Sharon (Jerome) Jarmusz, and the late William J. (late Ruth) Wallace; also survived by five grandchildren, Jason (Pam) Wallace, Christine (Alan) Pilarski, William J. Wallace II, Aaron (Sarah Vucic) Wallace, and Jerome (Alicia Demers) Jarmusz Jr.; as well as his great-grandchildren, Cailtin, Isabella, Billy, Zoey, Laurana, Kylie, Abegayle, Emery, and Fallon; and his furry buddy Jake. William was a US Marine Corps Korean War Veteran, a life member of Bett Toomey Det. Marine Corps. League, a life member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr., Nash Council, and a former Boy Scott Leader of Troop 63 and Troop 96. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, on Monday from 3-7 PM. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.