William D. WALLACE
WALLACE - William D.
Age 91, of South Buffalo, entered into rest on November 19, 2020; beloved husband of the late Evelyn Wallace; loving father of Robert P. (Rae) Wallace, Sandra (Eugene) Stachewicz, Sharon (Jerome) Jarmusz, and the late William J. (late Ruth) Wallace; also survived by five grandchildren, Jason (Pam) Wallace, Christine (Alan) Pilarski, William J. Wallace II, Aaron (Sarah Vucic) Wallace, and Jerome (Alicia Demers) Jarmusz Jr.; as well as his great-grandchildren, Cailtin, Isabella, Billy, Zoey, Laurana, Kylie, Abegayle, Emery, and Fallon; and his furry buddy Jake. William was a US Marine Corps Korean War Veteran, a life member of Bett Toomey Det. Marine Corps. League, a life member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr., Nash Council, and a former Boy Scott Leader of Troop 63 and Troop 96. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, on Monday from 3-7 PM. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
