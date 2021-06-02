Menu
William A. DANESI
DANESI - William A.
Of Orchard Park, NY, May 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (Gendaszek) Danesi; father of Patricia C., William Jr. (Michelle), Stephen G. and Ann Marie Danesi; grandfather of Eleanor Rose Danesi and James J. Regan. A Celebration of William's life will be held Friday at 4 PM, at the family's residence, 115 Henning Dr., Orchard Park, NY. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans www.DAV.org. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
the family's residence
115 Henning Dr., Orchard Park, NY
Bill was an amazing individual in so many ways. I will miss my good friend and his wisdom!
Carolyn Yurtchuk
June 2, 2021
