DANESI - William A.
Of Orchard Park, NY, May 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (Gendaszek) Danesi; father of Patricia C., William Jr. (Michelle), Stephen G. and Ann Marie Danesi; grandfather of Eleanor Rose Danesi and James J. Regan. A Celebration of William's life will be held Friday at 4 PM, at the family's residence, 115 Henning Dr., Orchard Park, NY. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans www.DAV.org
. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.