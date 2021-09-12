Devine - William J.
Of Holland, NY, April 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Maryalice (nee Menge); dearest father of Avis (Rogier Holtermans) Devine; brother of Joy (James) Durlesser, Stephen (Darlene) and Timothy (Janice) Devine; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 18th, 11 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity
, Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
. Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.