William J. DEVINE
Of Holland, NY, April 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Maryalice (nee Menge); dearest father of Avis (Rogier Holtermans) Devine; brother of Joy (James) Durlesser, Stephen (Darlene) and Timothy (Janice) Devine; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 18th, 11 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com. Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
724 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY
