Foley - William E. "Pete"
September 1, 2020, 78, of Grand Island, formerly of Wheatfield. Husband of Patricia I. (nee Hanson) Foley; father of Denise (Shawn) Carey, Kim (Chris) Carey and Daniel (Michelle) Foley; grandfather of Evan (fiancée Allie) Carey, Brennan (fiancée Natalee) Carey, Seth Carey, Daniel (fiancée Sarah) Foley, Quinn Carey, Colin Carey, Liam Carey, Wil Foley, Nicholas Carey, Caitlin Foley and Grace Carey; survived by sisters Kathleen (late Victor) Podgorny and Linda (Robert) Brandon; predeceased by siblings, Irene (late Herbert) Carter, Charles (survived by wife Marie) and George (survived by wife Carmela) Foley, Dolly (late Leroy) Book, Frank (late Barbara) and Robert (survived by wife Judy) Foley; son of the late Frank and Adela (nee Zobrist) Foley; beloved son-in-law of the late Maurine and Douglas Hanson; also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews and in-laws. Flowers declined. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
. A long time employee of Dunlop Tires,Bill/Pete was an avid fisherman and known for his humor, skill at the grill, hosting large family parties, and secret handshakes with his grandchildren. Due to Covid restrictions, the family is regrettably limited to private services for immediate and extended family members, but welcome and appreciate your memories at www.kaiserfuneral.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 4, 2020.