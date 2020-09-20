KAE - William E.

William E. Kae, noted author and historian of Crystal Beach Park, passed away quietly at home on September 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. Cause of death was cancer with complications from a few years battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease). He was 60. Bill resided in the Kaisertown neighborhood of Buffalo, New York for most of his life. He was a 1977 graduate of Hutch Tech High School, received a bachelor's degree in mathematics, from the State University of New York at Buffalo (1981) and a master's degree from St. Bonaventure University (1993). Bill was president of the Lower Lakes Marine Historical Society in downtown Buffalo from 2010 through 2017 and served on its board of directors until his death. He spearheaded the name change of the institution to the public-friendly name, "Buffalo Harbor Museum" and authored two books to benefit the organization: The Buffalo Waterfront: A Pictorial History (2011) and Fire and Water: Disasters on the Buffalo Harbor and the Surrounding Waterfront (2015). An ardent fan of roller coasters, Bill was a long-time member of the American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE) and the Western New York Coaster Club (WNYCC). He rode many of the roller coasters of North America but his greatest passion was for Crystal Beach Park, which motivated him to produce four books on its history: Steamers of the Crystal Beach Line (2007), Crystal Beach Live (2009), Crystal Beach Park: A Century of Screams (2011) , and a coffee table book, Crystal Beach in Color (2013). The Fort Erie Museum in Ridgeway, Ontario is now the conservator of Bill's work and research collection. Bill worked in commercial/industrial real estate for most of his career, as the North American Energy Analyst for Jones Lang LaSalle in Buffalo, from 2005 through 2019 and for 10 years, as a local market analyst for the Tampa, Florida office of the Trammell Crow Company. He had previously been a Purchasing Agent and Production Planner for the former Acme Electric Corporation of Cuba, New York and worked for a few years for the Cattaraugus County Health Department, in its Lead Poisoning Prevention Program. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence J. Kae Sr. and Geraldine (Radominski) Kae; survived by his brother, Lawrence Kae, Jr. of Buffalo; sisters, MaryAnn Kae of Seattle, Washington and Arlene (Colin) Swank of Lancaster; niece, Christina Kae; uncle, Robert C. (Kathleen) Radominski; several cousins and his three beloved miniature schnauzers. No services are planned at his request. Memorial donations in Bill's name may be made to the ASPCA, Duffy's Friends of Rochester, NY, or an animal welfare society of your preference.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.