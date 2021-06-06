Bill Eagan (Billy) was a devoted and generous friend. As important, is my remembrance of his courage and decency. Billy spoke straight from the shoulder, never flinching or shading his comments to placate listeners. He had a warm and endearing wit, and a smile that could melt the polar ice caps. My Father and Mother were friends of Bill and Linda for over 75 years. They loved him and so do my brother, Joe and I. Jim Shaw

Jim Shaw June 9, 2021