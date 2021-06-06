EAGAN - William F.
Of Lackawanna, NY, entered into rest June 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Klink) Eagan, and the late Linda (nee Poliseno) Eagan, with whom he raised three children; devoted father of William (Patricia) Eagan, Candice (David) Dizak, and James (Eileen) Eagan; stepfather of Colleen Battaglia, Denise Ryan, Bridgett Slemmer and Patrick Ryan; cherished grandfather of Jeffrey (Caryn) Carnevale, Michael Dizak, Keara Eagan, William F. Eagan II, Nicholas (Maura) Eagan, Patrick Eagan, Jonathan Eagan and great-grandfather of Cameron, Mia and Liam; loving son of the late Roland and Hazel Eagan; dear brother of the late Robert (late Julia) Eagan, and Dorothy (late Edward) Metzger; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, on Wednesday morning at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Eagan was an Army veteran of WWII. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences and memories online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.