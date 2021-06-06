Menu
William F. EAGAN
EAGAN - William F.
Of Lackawanna, NY, entered into rest June 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Klink) Eagan, and the late Linda (nee Poliseno) Eagan, with whom he raised three children; devoted father of William (Patricia) Eagan, Candice (David) Dizak, and James (Eileen) Eagan; stepfather of Colleen Battaglia, Denise Ryan, Bridgett Slemmer and Patrick Ryan; cherished grandfather of Jeffrey (Caryn) Carnevale, Michael Dizak, Keara Eagan, William F. Eagan II, Nicholas (Maura) Eagan, Patrick Eagan, Jonathan Eagan and great-grandfather of Cameron, Mia and Liam; loving son of the late Roland and Hazel Eagan; dear brother of the late Robert (late Julia) Eagan, and Dorothy (late Edward) Metzger; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, on Wednesday morning at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Eagan was an Army veteran of WWII. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences and memories online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry about Billy
Ellen Ryan
Friend
June 12, 2021
Bill Eagan (Billy) was a devoted and generous friend. As important, is my remembrance of his courage and decency. Billy spoke straight from the shoulder, never flinching or shading his comments to placate listeners. He had a warm and endearing wit, and a smile that could melt the polar ice caps. My Father and Mother were friends of Bill and Linda for over 75 years. They loved him and so do my brother, Joe and I. Jim Shaw
Jim Shaw
June 9, 2021
The Benham Family
June 8, 2021
Our condolences to all of the Eagan family. May your Dad rest in peace.
Peter & Susan Ciminelli & Genevieve
June 8, 2021
I´m so sorry I can´t be there , your dad was a legend, he brought laughter every where he went I loved him too, RIP dear Bill
Carla olson
Family
June 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
bonnie mastrocicco
Friend
June 8, 2021
Michael and Debra Murphy
June 7, 2021
Jen, Chris, and Ebony
June 7, 2021
Jim, We are so sorry for your loss. Please accept our condolences.
Ryan Noe
Work
June 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John and Marti Pinson
Friend
June 7, 2021
John and Marti Pinson
June 7, 2021
Diane and Alan
June 6, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
bonnie mastrocicco
Friend
June 6, 2021
