Boardman - William Edward
Of West Seneca, NY. October 6, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Ann Mary Boardman; adored father to Colleen Boardman and Laurie Boardman; cherished grandfather to Cassondra Robinson; cherished great-grandfather to Kaylauni; dear brother of Sheila (John) Stoner; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family will be present Friday, 10 AM-12 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Immediately following, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Church at 12:30. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.