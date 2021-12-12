Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William L. ENGLISH
FUNERAL HOME
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue
Buffalo, NY
ENGLISH - William L.
Entered into rest December 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Darlene D. English; loving father of William L. III (Seandrea) English, Danielle (Michael) Andrews; grandfather of six; brother of Barbara, Harry, MaryAnn Hollis, Homer Mark Anthony (Theresa) English, Mary Elizabeth (Jerry) Robinson, Willie English, all of Santa Barbara, CA; predeceased by three. Family visitation Thursday 11 AM. Funeral 11:30 AM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1933 Kensington Avenue. Private burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue , Buffalo, NY
Dec
16
Funeral
11:30a.m.
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue , Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.