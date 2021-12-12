ENGLISH - William L.

Entered into rest December 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Darlene D. English; loving father of William L. III (Seandrea) English, Danielle (Michael) Andrews; grandfather of six; brother of Barbara, Harry, MaryAnn Hollis, Homer Mark Anthony (Theresa) English, Mary Elizabeth (Jerry) Robinson, Willie English, all of Santa Barbara, CA; predeceased by three. Family visitation Thursday 11 AM. Funeral 11:30 AM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1933 Kensington Avenue. Private burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.