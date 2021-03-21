Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William M. "Bucky" EWING
FUNERAL HOME
O'Connell-Murphy Funeral Home
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY
EWING - William M. "Bucky"
Of South Buffalo, at the age of 88 on March 11th, 2021. Former Husband of the late Joyce M. (nee O'Hara) Ewing; father of Joseph F. (Lynn), Theresa M. Halter, William J. (Tracie), Linda R. (the late Joseph A.) Cutre, Michael L. and Edward M. Ewing; predeceased by five brothers and four sisters; also survived by 12 grandchildren, one great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. The Memorial Service at Cazenovia Park Baptist Church, 520 North Legion Dr., South Buffalo, will be held on Saturday, April 10th at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by O'CONNELL - MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (823-0124). In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to The Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Please visit www. OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Cazenovia Park Baptist Church
520 North Legion Dr., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
O'Connell-Murphy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So very sorry for your loss, so many good memories with fun guy. Always smiling...sending condolences he will be missed.
Charlie & Mary Ann Barone
March 22, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. He is no longer suffering and is at peace. Bucky was a great guy and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Barb Morgan
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results