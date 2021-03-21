EWING - William M. "Bucky"
Of South Buffalo, at the age of 88 on March 11th, 2021. Former Husband of the late Joyce M. (nee O'Hara) Ewing; father of Joseph F. (Lynn), Theresa M. Halter, William J. (Tracie), Linda R. (the late Joseph A.) Cutre, Michael L. and Edward M. Ewing; predeceased by five brothers and four sisters; also survived by 12 grandchildren, one great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. The Memorial Service at Cazenovia Park Baptist Church, 520 North Legion Dr., South Buffalo, will be held on Saturday, April 10th at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by O'CONNELL - MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (823-0124). In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to The Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Please visit www. OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.