Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William F. "Bill" McCABE
1949 - 2020
BORN
January 24, 1949
DIED
October 2, 2020
McCABE - William F. "Bill"
Of Lancaster, NY, October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Jewula); loving father of Scott (Erin), and Shawn (Sarah); dearest grandfather of Kayla, Gavin, Ryan, and Finn; brother of James (Judith) McCabe, the late Pat (late Thomas) Diehl, late Carol Marshman, late Paul R., and late John T.; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 4-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, NY, Friday morning at 9:30 (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
Oct
9
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish
496 Terrace Blvd, Depew, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.