McCABE - William F. "Bill"
Of Lancaster, NY, October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Jewula); loving father of Scott (Erin), and Shawn (Sarah); dearest grandfather of Kayla, Gavin, Ryan, and Finn; brother of James (Judith) McCabe, the late Pat (late Thomas) Diehl, late Carol Marshman, late Paul R., and late John T.; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 4-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, NY, Friday morning at 9:30 (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com