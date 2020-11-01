Menu
William F. ORLUK
ORLUK - William F.
October 27, 2020, age 83. Beloved husband of 62 years to Mary E. (nee Frankhauser) Orluk; loving father of Mary Lou (Thomas) Ejbisz and Cynthia A. Johns; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements by the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
