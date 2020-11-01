ORLUK - William F.
October 27, 2020, age 83. Beloved husband of 62 years to Mary E. (nee Frankhauser) Orluk; loving father of Mary Lou (Thomas) Ejbisz and Cynthia A. Johns; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements by the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.