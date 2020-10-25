WINTERFIELD - William F.
October 20, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of the late Margaret J. Winterfield; father of Timothy (Linda) Winterfield and Joanne (Kenneth) Parris; also survived by five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Eileen Griffin and Margaret Baader. No prior visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen's Church. Memorials may be made to the SPCA. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.