William F. WINTERFIELD
WINTERFIELD - William F.
October 20, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of the late Margaret J. Winterfield; father of Timothy (Linda) Winterfield and Joanne (Kenneth) Parris; also survived by five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Eileen Griffin and Margaret Baader. No prior visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen's Church. Memorials may be made to the SPCA. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
