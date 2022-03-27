Menu
William J. FAULHABER
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
FAULHABER - William J.
March 23, 2022; of Lancaster, NY; age 73. Beloved husband of 52 years to Carol (nee Janusz) Faulhaber. Proud, loving and devoted father of Brian (Shannon) Faulhaber and Laura (R.T.) Van Valer. Loving grandfather of Alexander, Emma, Makayla and Zackary. Dear brother of the late Mark (Carol Sporysz), Rev. Gregory, Rosemary (Donald) Cavaretta, Valerie (William) Hanes, Thomas (Laurie), Claudia (Paul) Musialowski and Daniel. No prior visitation. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the immediate family. Mr. Faulhaber was a dedicated educator in the Lancaster Central School District for 37 years, LCTA chief negotiator and editor of The Union, a Lancaster-Depew Baseball coach for 15 years and an accomplished musician. He will be forever loved by his family. Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
