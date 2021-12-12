FLOWERS - William J. "Champ" December 6, 2021. Husband of the late Jean (nee Pirrung) Flowers; dearest father of Mark (MaryAnne), Paul (Nancy) and the late Janet Flowers; loving grandfather of four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of the late Beverley (late Emil) Rysyzkow, late John, late Margaret (late Bob) Zipp and the late Thomas Flowers. Friends may call Wednesday 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a service will follow visitation at 7 PM. Face masks are required. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post #527, Hamburg, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.
Bill was a kind and caring man. He was gracious...always welcoming..and we loved his sense of humor! He always had a good story to share We are very grateful he was a big part of our lives when we lived in Hamburg and even after we moved...he was a good man and will be missed! Our love to you all!
The Wisser Family
December 13, 2021
I´m sending my heartfelt sympathy to the family. Mark and Paul your Dad was a wonderful, nice person and a lot of fun.
Your cousin...