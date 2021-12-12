Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William J. "Champ" FLOWERS
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
FLOWERS - William J.
"Champ"
December 6, 2021. Husband of the late Jean (nee Pirrung) Flowers; dearest father of Mark (MaryAnne), Paul (Nancy) and the late Janet Flowers; loving grandfather of four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of the late Beverley (late Emil) Rysyzkow, late John, late Margaret (late Bob) Zipp and the late Thomas Flowers. Friends may call Wednesday 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a service will follow visitation at 7 PM. Face masks are required. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post #527, Hamburg, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
15
Service
7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Bill was a kind and caring man. He was gracious...always welcoming..and we loved his sense of humor! He always had a good story to share We are very grateful he was a big part of our lives when we lived in Hamburg and even after we moved...he was a good man and will be missed! Our love to you all!
The Wisser Family
December 13, 2021
I´m sending my heartfelt sympathy to the family. Mark and Paul your Dad was a wonderful, nice person and a lot of fun. Your cousin...
Linda (Filbert) Caetano
Family
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results