FREEMAN - William J. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Jean D. (nee Braxton); devoted father of Sheila Freeman-Bassett (Adrian) and the late Gregory Freeman, Patricia "Angel" Freeman; cherished grandfather of Ronald (Simone) Gardner and great- grandfather of Khaila Gardner; loving son of the late Ulysses Sr. (Helena) Freeman; dear brother of the late Robert (Inez) Freeman, late Ulysses Freeman Jr. and late Vivian (late Edward) Harris; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.