FREEMAN - William J.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Jean D. (nee Braxton); devoted father of Sheila Freeman-Bassett (Adrian) and the late Gregory Freeman, Patricia "Angel" Freeman; cherished grandfather of Ronald (Simone) Gardner and great- grandfather of Khaila Gardner; loving son of the late Ulysses Sr. (Helena) Freeman; dear brother of the late Robert (Inez) Freeman, late Ulysses Freeman Jr. and late Vivian (late Edward) Harris; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.