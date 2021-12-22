Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William J. FREEMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
FREEMAN - William J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Jean D. (nee Braxton); devoted father of Sheila Freeman-Bassett (Adrian) and the late Gregory Freeman, Patricia "Angel" Freeman; cherished grandfather of Ronald (Simone) Gardner and great- grandfather of Khaila Gardner; loving son of the late Ulysses Sr. (Helena) Freeman; dear brother of the late Robert (Inez) Freeman, late Ulysses Freeman Jr. and late Vivian (late Edward) Harris; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.