We met billy when we bought both hyundai's and 4 new kia's our 2 grandchildren were with us and billy took the boys in his office when he just carried in 10 boxes of pizza he talked joked with them and then came out to us he put his hand on my right shoulder and said are they treating you ok meaning the sales staff and i said yes they are and he said you's have beautiful grandbabies and sure enough the two boys patrick 10 and nicholas 9 both came out out eating pizza and had saucy faces and said billy fuccillo gave us pizza MR. BILLY FUCILLO MAY YOU RIP AND WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOU RIP AMEN !!

WILLIAM F. HANLEY Friend June 20, 2021