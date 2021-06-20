Menu
William Bruce "Billy" FUCCILLO Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home
3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road)
North Syracuse, NY
FUCCILLO - William Bruce Sr. "Billy"
Age 65, passed away peacefully at home in Sarasota, Florida on June 17, 2021. Billy was born in Greenport, NY, and graduated from Greenport High School as the only All-American football player to come out of Greenport High. He went on to graduate from Syracuse University where he played tight end from 1974 - 1978. Billy was the President & CEO of the Fuccillo Automotive Group, the largest privately held automotive retailer in New York State and the largest Kia dealer in the world. His many accolades include selling 2020 vehicles in one month at Fuccillo Hyundai of Syracuse and 500 vehicles in one day at the Fuccillo AutoMall; Billy holds the record for both Hyundai's and Kia's sold in one month. Billy was very charitable and contributed to many different organizations over the years, including Domestic Violence Organizations, Harry Chapin Food Bank, Salvation Army, Assumption Food Pantry, Center for Disability Services, along with countless other causes. Billy enjoyed golfing, good food and wine, watching all sports, especially football, and was a Thoroughbred Owner. Billy is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia (Karaffa) Fuccillo of Skaneateles; his son, William Bruce Fuccillo, Jr. of Miami Beach, FL; his parents, Vito and Joan (Bollman) Fuccillo; a sister, Joanie Fuccillo and brother, Gary Fuccillo, all of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; his nieces, Patricia Pietsch, Catherine Elizabeth Fuccillo and his beloved pet, Rudy. A Funeral Mass in celebration of Billy's life will be conducted at 11 AM on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Our Lady of Pompei/St. Peter Church, 301 Ash St., Syracuse, NY. Private entombment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Family and friends may call from 3-7 PM on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME, 3401 Vickery Rd. (corner of Buckley Rd.), North Syracuse, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Billy's name may be made to Sisters of St. Francis, 960 James St., Syracuse, NY 13203, Assumption Food Pantry, ATTN: Mission Advancement Office Assumption Church 812 North Salina Street Syracuse, NY 13208 or Ronald McDonald House, 1100 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13210. Words of comfort may be expressed online at Tjpfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home
3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road), North Syracuse, NY
Jun
25
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompei/St. Peter Church
301 Ash St, Syracuse, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I want to say that I miss seeing you around. I'm from upstate NY (Watertown) and moved to Cape Coral the same year you did...what a surprise!. My mom waited on you at the Gill house in Henderson Harbor and said you were a nice man. I was a manager at Weathervane seafoods when you came in and we chatted. I also got to enjoy the Styx concert in cape coral you set up for the city. You seemed to have a big heart, and I miss your commercials. I'm sure your family and friends will never be the same. RIP Billy you made a lot of money, and you did a lot of good for many people. I miss ya!
Barb devine
January 26, 2022
Although we did not know Mr. Fuccillo personally, we enjoyed his commercials immensely. Just learned recently of his passing and very saddened. He sounded like such a decent human being...it is society´s loss because we need more people like him in this world. Our deepest sympathy to his family, The Roehmholdt Family Joe, Jennifer, Rebecca, Joseph, Matthew, and Daniel
Jennifer Roehmholdt
August 18, 2021
Dear Cindy and Bill Jr. Words don´t come easy at a time like this. Billy will always be in our hearts. We lost a real mensch. Anything you need on the Island, let us know. Love to you
Steven, Susan, Brian, Gustavo (Grubys deli)
August 1, 2021
Rest In Peace dear BIG GUY with a HUGE HEART. Never forget you Billy. My sincere condolences to his beloved wife Cindy and his son Billy, Jr. It was a blessing to meet them, to be close to all of them and to be able to accompany them during this year in Florida. I will never forget you guys. I will always remember so many stories that Billy told me, his sense of humor and generosity. You will always be in my heart and prayers.
Mary
July 3, 2021
I am very sorry to read of the passing of Billy. My condolences to all of his family.
Joann Tamin
Other
June 26, 2021
My deepest thoughts& prayers go out to the Fuccillo family.Sorry for your loss.The world has lost another kind person.Rest in peace Billy.Goodbye for now.
Glory
Friend
June 25, 2021
I knew Billy only from his commercials when I moved to Fl. 7 yrs. ago. I loved the fact that he gave tv´s , cruises ,etc. to people who bought his cars. He seemed like a really good guy. My sympathy to his wife, son , and rest of his family. He will be missed. He brought cheer to those of us who watched his commercials.
Deanna Sawyer
Other
June 24, 2021
Rest In Peace Sir! Always smiled Huge every time I heard your "Huge" ads!
Dawn Meerovitz
Other
June 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Steve mcquinn
Friend
June 24, 2021
so sorry to hear of your passing. Loved always talking to you will miss you very much. our condolences to your family. rest in peace my friend.
Joseph Chierico
Friend
June 24, 2021
Billy was such a nice& funny person.you will be missed.R.I.P. Sorry you are gone.Hard to believe you are gone.
Glory
Friend
June 24, 2021
Cindy my deepest condolences go out to you and the family. I wish I had known you were in Florida so we could have visited as I´ve been living here for the past several years. I´d love for you to contact me if you could. May God Bless you and the family through this trying time . Love Kathy
Kathleen Figie
Family
June 24, 2021
We are deeply saddened to hear of Billy's passing. During our years of purchasing cars from Billy, he always made us feel as if we were family. Billy was bigger than life! He will be sorely missed. God Bless his family.
Joe and Ginny Huppman
June 24, 2021
With heartfelt condolences to the Fucillo family from a member of the "Porter" football family. God bless and may you rest in peace Billy.
David Perkins
Other
June 23, 2021
My heart felt condolences to Cindy & Billy Jr. In just a few short years it was my pleasure to be a part of the Fuccillo family. Billy will be known forever as that Auto Icon and HUGE will live on forever.
Sal Sachetta
Friend
June 23, 2021
You should be so proud of Billy and his kind heart and warming atmosphere he brought when he was around anyone no matter how busy he was you were always important to billy. He is a one of a kind and true gentleman. Our thoughts and for the family and Billy´s extended family; his employees that are also in need of prayers
Mr&Mrs Christopher Smith
Other
June 23, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Fuccillo family. Billy made us smile and laugh throughout the years. He truly cared and it showed in many ways, particularly with his contributions to the community. My wife and kids were at one of his dealerships in Rochester several years ago. He came up to our table after noticing "Cabo San Lucas" on my son's t-shirt. We shared a few laughs and had a nice chat. Good man with a HUGE heart. RIP Billy. Gone, but never forgotten.
LD
Other
June 22, 2021
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of grieving. May God be with you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
June 21, 2021
We went to a charity event for Disabled spinal cord victims. The group raised $10,000 and Billie matched that amount. We did not meet him singularly but from that moment on we knew what a charitable person this man was. His Car commercials will never be forgotten. "It was HUGE" just like him. Prayers for his family. R.I.P. Big Guy!
Marion & Nelson Smith
Other
June 21, 2021
It was a HUGE Blessing to have Billy on my TV. He always made my smile. I know everyone in the Capital Region will miss him...
willie collier
Other
June 21, 2021
Please accept my deepest "thoughts" and "prayers" to the Fuccillo Family for the loss of your precious loved one, William Bruce, Sr., "Billy", and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
Jo H.
June 21, 2021
Just offering my condolence to your family at this difficult time. Billy was definitely a go getter and loved life. He was one for getting things done. Not too many of those nowdays. My uncle lived on Grand Island at one time. I think he knew him. I am in Clarence now at Brothers Senior Apartments. I have been to Lauderdale though about 4 times. Have friends in Tampa. Serios. May you have better days ahead.
RAYMOND HOELSCHER III
June 20, 2021
Gods Speed
T
Friend
June 20, 2021
We met billy when we bought both hyundai's and 4 new kia's our 2 grandchildren were with us and billy took the boys in his office when he just carried in 10 boxes of pizza he talked joked with them and then came out to us he put his hand on my right shoulder and said are they treating you ok meaning the sales staff and i said yes they are and he said you's have beautiful grandbabies and sure enough the two boys patrick 10 and nicholas 9 both came out out eating pizza and had saucy faces and said billy fuccillo gave us pizza MR. BILLY FUCILLO MAY YOU RIP AND WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOU RIP AMEN !!
WILLIAM F. HANLEY
Friend
June 20, 2021
I didnt know Billy but i am very sorry he passed at such a young age. i had heard and read many great things about him. My condolences to his whole family.
SUE HOFFMAN
June 20, 2021
Billy was a benevolent man who supported many charities for which he never sought the limelight. He was a friend to Law Enforcement and was the first to give to the Syracuse Fallen Officers Memorial. Respect. Rest in peace Billy.
Brother in Blue
Other
June 20, 2021
Rest in eternal peace, Billy and thanks for the laughs. You were larger than life and one of a kind. Your name and spirit will live on in the many charities that you generously supported.
K.P.
Other
June 20, 2021
Your presence was HUGE Rest In Peace
Judith Palma
June 20, 2021
RIP BILLY
The Callahan s
June 20, 2021
