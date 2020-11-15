Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William G. SIRADAS
SIRADAS - William G.
Entered into rest November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lula J. (nee Zefferys) Siradas; devoted father of George (Robin) Siradas, John (Sandy) Siradas, Lynn Marie Siradas and Paul Siradas; cherished grandfather of William (Jill), Erik (Heather), Nicholas (Josh), Alexander, Andrew (Mary Kate), John (Sarah) and Ilianna (John); fond great-grandfather of Lily, Liam, Isabell, Logan, Isla and Elijah; loving son of the late George and Maria Siradas; dear brother of the late James (late Susan) Siradas; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid situation, no prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 West Utica St., at Delaware Ave., Buffalo on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. William served in the US Army during the Korean War. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.