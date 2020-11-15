SIRADAS - William G.
Entered into rest November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lula J. (nee Zefferys) Siradas; devoted father of George (Robin) Siradas, John (Sandy) Siradas, Lynn Marie Siradas and Paul Siradas; cherished grandfather of William (Jill), Erik (Heather), Nicholas (Josh), Alexander, Andrew (Mary Kate), John (Sarah) and Ilianna (John); fond great-grandfather of Lily, Liam, Isabell, Logan, Isla and Elijah; loving son of the late George and Maria Siradas; dear brother of the late James (late Susan) Siradas; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid situation, no prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 West Utica St., at Delaware Ave., Buffalo on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. William served in the US Army during the Korean War. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.