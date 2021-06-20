Menu
William C. "Bill" GATES
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Gates - William C. "Bill"
Of Hamburg, NY, passed on June 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Rita Gates (nee Mullins) and the late Judith Gates (nee Carr); devoted father of Leslie (Robert) Wilson, Maggie (Jim) Wilson, Andy (Jennifer) Gates, the late Michael (Stacey) Gates, Donald (Katherine) Provick, Kathleen Provick, Lynne (Joel) Wiltsey, and Jennifer Provick; loving grandfather of Dale, Luke, Ben, Ian, Emily, Simon, Renee, Kyle, and Ben; also survived by his best four-legged friend, Scout. Friends will be received Tuesday 3-7PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 10:30AM at St. Peter and Paul Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital. Online condolences and donations can be made at www.LakesideMemorialFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Jun
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Peter & Paul's Roman Catholic Church
66 East Main St., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Dora Martinez
June 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family during this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Priscilla and Fred Tavener
June 23, 2021
Leslie and Bob, Sending you and your family thoughts and prayers in the loss of you dad.
Donna Urbanski
June 23, 2021
Judith Gauthier and Family
June 21, 2021
My sincere sympathy to Bills family and friends. He was a very nice man. We struck a friendship during the many years I played baseball on the Boston town team. He was our biggest fan and attended every game. We affectionally called him "gloves" as he always wore batting gloves. He was very vocal and always let us know when we played well and when we didn't. When our paths crossed through the years we always chatted baseball. Great memories of a great man. Peace to his family.
Chris McKeone
June 21, 2021
