Gates - William C. "Bill"
Of Hamburg, NY, passed on June 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Rita Gates (nee Mullins) and the late Judith Gates (nee Carr); devoted father of Leslie (Robert) Wilson, Maggie (Jim) Wilson, Andy (Jennifer) Gates, the late Michael (Stacey) Gates, Donald (Katherine) Provick, Kathleen Provick, Lynne (Joel) Wiltsey, and Jennifer Provick; loving grandfather of Dale, Luke, Ben, Ian, Emily, Simon, Renee, Kyle, and Ben; also survived by his best four-legged friend, Scout. Friends will be received Tuesday 3-7PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 10:30AM at St. Peter and Paul Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital
. Online condolences and donations can be made at www.LakesideMemorialFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.