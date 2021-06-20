My sincere sympathy to Bills family and friends. He was a very nice man. We struck a friendship during the many years I played baseball on the Boston town team. He was our biggest fan and attended every game. We affectionally called him "gloves" as he always wore batting gloves. He was very vocal and always let us know when we played well and when we didn't. When our paths crossed through the years we always chatted baseball. Great memories of a great man. Peace to his family.

Chris McKeone June 21, 2021