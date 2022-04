GOLDEN - William A.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 31, 2022. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Monday from 10-11 AM where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. William was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 8, 2022.