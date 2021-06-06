GRABAR - William K.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 4, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Molly E. (nee Kane) Grabar; devoted father of Colleen (Ruth) Dosch and Kathleen (Brandon) Grabar-Kremblas; loving son of the late Joseph and Patricia Grabar; dear brother of Patricia Guck and Joseph (Carol) Grabar; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock. In liue of flowers, donations may be made to The Sisters of Mercy, South Buffalo. Please share your condolences and memories at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.