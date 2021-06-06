Menu
William K. GRABAR
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
GRABAR - William K.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 4, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Molly E. (nee Kane) Grabar; devoted father of Colleen (Ruth) Dosch and Kathleen (Brandon) Grabar-Kremblas; loving son of the late Joseph and Patricia Grabar; dear brother of Patricia Guck and Joseph (Carol) Grabar; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock. In liue of flowers, donations may be made to The Sisters of Mercy, South Buffalo. Please share your condolences and memories at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
8
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to your family. Billy was a great person and friend. We are grateful to have known him. He will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Paul and Kathy Gallo
Friend
June 7, 2021
Bill was a old high school buddy of mine who shared many good times with, one being a trip across the country with a few other good friends in a motor home. Rest in peace my friend. Captain Michael Kozakiewicz North Palm Beach, Fl
Captain Michael Kozakiewicz
Friend
June 7, 2021
Colleen, I´m sorry for your loss. We´re thinking of you.
Mike Ferro
June 6, 2021
You will be dearly missed by all of us. Rest in peace dear cousin.
Susan Brockenshire-Brust
Family
June 6, 2021
