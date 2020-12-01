KRESMAN - William H. "Bill"
Age 101, passed peacefully after a short stay at Niagara Hospice on November 29, 2020. He was born Niagara Falls, NY on August 15, 1919, son of the late Henry and Elma (Ousterhout) Kresman. A life-long resident of Niagara Falls, he was a World War II veteran who enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1940 then served as a First Lieutenant in the 29th Infantry Division, landing on Omaha Beach with the Red Ball Express which rapidly moved troops and equipment to the battlefields in Europe. He earned a Bronze Star for bravery and a Purple Heart for wounds received in combat. After recuperating from his wounds in England, he was offered the opportunity to return to the US, but instead chose to return to his men in battle. He was there on VE Day, on which he recalled "liberating" the Becks Brewery. He returned home to his beloved wife, the late Helen (Lynch) Kresman where they raised their four children and enjoyed their family, friends and neighbors. Bill retired from the Power Authority of the State of New York where he was a mechanical maintenance supervisor at the Lewiston Pump Generating Plant. In his retirement he became an active member of the LaSalle American Legion Post, serving as Sergeant at Arms for many years and enjoying the companionship of fellow veterans. He was also a member of the Elks Club where he enjoyed the Thursday night Frog Races. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and could often be seen walking his dog Sarge and later riding his electric scooter around Cayuga Island where he loved to stop and chat with his island neighbors. Mr. Kresman was an avid woodworker and skilled machinist. Bill will be lovingly and fondly missed by his children, Carol Matzell and husband Charles, of Hingham MA, Margaret Saul and husband John, of Milton DE, Cynthia Hatalak, of Niagara Falls, and Brian Kresman and wife Lisa, also of Niagara Falls, also ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Robert Kresman, Eleanor Henry, Helen White, Betty Kresman. There will be a Celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Legion Post 1142, Niagara County SPCA, the Salvation Army and Niagara Hospice. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Niagara Falls, NY. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.