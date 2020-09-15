MILLER - William H.
Age 77, of Stewartstown, PA, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of Silvia (Rosati) Miller and they celebrated 52 years of marriage on October 7, 2019. Born in Buffalo, NY, Bill was a son of the late William F. and Doris (Wolfram) Miller. After proudly serving in the Army as an MP during the Vietnam War, Bill worked as an electrician for Industrial Power & Light. While raising his family in West Seneca, NY, Bill spent approximately 20 years fixing problems at Buffalo Raceway and cheering for the Buffalo Bills. IBEW Local #41 recently honored Bill with a pin in recognition of his 50 years of service to the union. He was a member of the American Legion Post #455 in Stewartstown; he enjoyed reading, watching movies, but above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, June Lidia Miller, and her husband, Bruce Ostroff of Lake Peekskill, NY, and Mark Joseph Miller and his wife, Maria of Stewartstown; five grandchildren, Stephen, Brooke, Scott, Mark Joseph Miller (MJ), and Benjamin Ostroff; and three siblings, Robert Miller, Donald Miller and his wife, Kim, and Shirley Galbo and her husband, Gary. He was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Caruso. Services and interment are private and at the convenience of his family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to: American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org
or to the American Legion Post #455, PO Box 87, 19222 Barrens Road South, Stewartstown, PA 17363. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of Stewartstown is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.HartensteinCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.