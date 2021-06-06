Menu
William V. HAUCK
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road
Sanborn, NY
HAUCK - William V.
Of the Town of Wheatfield, passed away peacefully on Friday June 4, 2021, in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Beloved husband of the late Leokadja "Lillian" (Strozewski) Hauck; devoted father of the late Beverly Hauck, Warren (Caroline) Hauck, Robert (Wendy) Hauck and Kimberly (Dan) Adlerman. Playful; loving grandfather to Savannah, Travis, Trevor and Alexandria Hauck, Everest, Josh and Maxx Adlerman; also survived by many nieces and nephews; predeceased by his brother Robert (Gladys and Lou) Hauck and sister Anita Grubbs. Mr. Hauck attended the U.S. Naval Academy and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a Chemical Engineer, P.E. at Occidental Petroleum for 25 years. Mr. Hauck was a longtime member of the SPEBSQSA Barbershop Quartet and the Singing Saints of St. Catharines, Ontario. His family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Rd., Sanborn, NY. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM at Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made in his name to the HART Agency or the Niagara County Office for the Aging meals program. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY
Jun
11
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Acacia Park Cemetery
4215 N Tonawanda Creek Road, N. Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With deep sympathy from Caroline's family at this time of sadness. Missed our bowling, Bill.... Bill and I used to go bowling when he comes and visit Warren and Caroline here in Alameda, California. Had lots of fun. May you rest in peace, Bill.... bowling when he come and visit Warren and Caroline he
Bay Villaflor (Caroline's Dad)
Family
June 9, 2021
