HAUCK - William V.
Of the Town of Wheatfield, passed away peacefully on Friday June 4, 2021, in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Beloved husband of the late Leokadja "Lillian" (Strozewski) Hauck; devoted father of the late Beverly Hauck, Warren (Caroline) Hauck, Robert (Wendy) Hauck and Kimberly (Dan) Adlerman. Playful; loving grandfather to Savannah, Travis, Trevor and Alexandria Hauck, Everest, Josh and Maxx Adlerman; also survived by many nieces and nephews; predeceased by his brother Robert (Gladys and Lou) Hauck and sister Anita Grubbs. Mr. Hauck attended the U.S. Naval Academy and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a Chemical Engineer, P.E. at Occidental Petroleum for 25 years. Mr. Hauck was a longtime member of the SPEBSQSA Barbershop Quartet and the Singing Saints of St. Catharines, Ontario. His family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Rd., Sanborn, NY. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM at Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made in his name to the HART Agency or the Niagara County Office for the Aging meals program. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.