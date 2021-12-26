Menu
William M. HOCTOR
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
HOCTOR - William M.
Of Blasdell, NY, December 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Nardel C. (DeMan) Hoctor; dearest father of Lia J. (Stephen) Pritchard and W. Scott (Jennifer) Hoctor; grandfather of Sierra and Alyssa Pritchard, Morgan and Kyra Hoctor; son of the late William R. (Patricia) Hoctor and Mildred E. (Charles) Gallagher; brother of Rick (Nancy) Hoctor, Eileen (Philip) Czarnecki, Lynn (William) Lent, Melissa (Ron) Chwojdak, Carla Schmidt and Charles Gallagher; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Hoctor was retired from the Ford Stamping Plant after 30 plus years of service and was an active member of "Bad Banana" Racing Team. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
Nardel & the HOCTOR family i am so sorry to hear of the passing of BILL. I had not seen Bill in over15 years, But I will say he was a great person & i have a lot of good memories from years past, May he rest in peace. GOD BLESS
William J Brainard JR
Friend
December 26, 2021
Dear Nardel and family. We are very saddened to hear of Bill's passing. We are sending our sincerest condolences. Love, Mario and Maria
Mario and Maria Tirone
Friend
December 26, 2021
