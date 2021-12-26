HOCTOR - William M.
Of Blasdell, NY, December 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Nardel C. (DeMan) Hoctor; dearest father of Lia J. (Stephen) Pritchard and W. Scott (Jennifer) Hoctor; grandfather of Sierra and Alyssa Pritchard, Morgan and Kyra Hoctor; son of the late William R. (Patricia) Hoctor and Mildred E. (Charles) Gallagher; brother of Rick (Nancy) Hoctor, Eileen (Philip) Czarnecki, Lynn (William) Lent, Melissa (Ron) Chwojdak, Carla Schmidt and Charles Gallagher; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Hoctor was retired from the Ford Stamping Plant after 30 plus years of service and was an active member of "Bad Banana" Racing Team. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
