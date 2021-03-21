HODGE - William R.
March 17, 2021 of Lancaster, at age 77. Beloved husband of 45 years to the late Elizabeth E. (nee Monczynski) Hodge; devoted father of Cheryl (Paul) Wozniak and William E. (Julie) Hodge; loving grandfather of Nicole, Cooper and Charlotte, Danielle and Paul "PJ"; dear brother of Carol (Richard) Ray and George Allen "Bud" (Vera) Hodge; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends TODAY SUNDAY, March 21, 2021 from 12-2 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated Monday morning at 9:00 AM at St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Interment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's memory to the Wounded Warriors
Project. Please visit Bill's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.