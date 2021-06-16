Menu
William J. HOJNACKI
HOJNACKI - William J.
Age 90, of Gowanda, May 18, 2021. Husband of Margaret (Mowry) Hojnacki; father of Mark (Paula Schueler) Hojnacki, Sharon (Gary) Schmitt, Sandra (Michael) Ponczkowski, Mary (Warren) Dickinson and Donna (Brian) Friedman; grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; late granddaughter Frances Margaret Ponczkowski, great grandson Carson Dickinson. Brother of Emily (late John) Duda, Bernice (late Joe) Stachiewicz, and the late Louis, Edward Hojnacki, Helen (late Joseph) Sheldon Mary (late Earl) Banaziak, Florence (late James) Smith, Ann (late Robert) Brueggeman. A Memorial Mass with full military honors will be held Saturday June 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM from St. Joseph's RC Church, Erie Ave., Gowanda. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Shriners Hospital. Arrangements by SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's RC Church
Erie Ave., Gowanda, NY
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Bill in the steelmaking division of Bethlehem Steel in the late 60's and 70s. As a foreman, Bill had a tough job in a tough environment. RIP Bill. Don Williams, Steel Plant Museum of WNY
Don Williams
Work
June 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Sandy Dailey
June 19, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Zandra McCormack
Friend
June 18, 2021
Dave, Jess and family I am so sorry to see your grandpa passing. When he came in we talked about all of you and I could hear the love in his voice for all of you. Keeping you all in my prayers.
jill kotecki
June 17, 2021
Fair Winds & Following Seas. Semper Fi
David Wolgast
Other
June 16, 2021
