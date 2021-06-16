HOJNACKI - William J.
Age 90, of Gowanda, May 18, 2021. Husband of Margaret (Mowry) Hojnacki; father of Mark (Paula Schueler) Hojnacki, Sharon (Gary) Schmitt, Sandra (Michael) Ponczkowski, Mary (Warren) Dickinson and Donna (Brian) Friedman; grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; late granddaughter Frances Margaret Ponczkowski, great grandson Carson Dickinson. Brother of Emily (late John) Duda, Bernice (late Joe) Stachiewicz, and the late Louis, Edward Hojnacki, Helen (late Joseph) Sheldon Mary (late Earl) Banaziak, Florence (late James) Smith, Ann (late Robert) Brueggeman. A Memorial Mass with full military honors will be held Saturday June 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM from St. Joseph's RC Church, Erie Ave., Gowanda. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the Shriners Hospital. Arrangements by SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.