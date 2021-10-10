HOURIGAN - William J.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest October 5, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Shirley E. (nee Bourgeois) Hourigan; devoted father of Kimberly (Barb) Morse and William (Mary) Hourigan; cherished grandfather of Scott and Michael Hourigan; loving son of the late Harold and Esther Hourigan; dear brother of the late Loralee Klein and Bruce Hourigan. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday (October 12), from 4-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's name to ConnectLife. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.