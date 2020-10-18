Menu
Buffalo News
William J. CULLEY
CULLEY - William J.
Passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 13, 2020, age 81; beloved husband of 55 years to Susan (nee Cardarelli) Culley; devoted father of Scott and Matthew Culley; loving grandfather of Conner, Hailey, Cassandra, and Ryan. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by (Lancaster Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. William was a United States Navy Veteran and dedicated many years volunteering with the US Naval Sea Cadets Corps. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on William's online Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
