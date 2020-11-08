Menu
William J. NICHOLSON
NICHOLSON - William J.
November 6, 2020, of Lancaster, at age 68. Beloved husband of the late Judith (nee LaCopa) Nicholson; devoted father of William C. (Francesca) Nicholson, Sandy Nicholson and Jeffrey (Dawn Bohne) Nicholson; loving grandfather of Brandon, Tyler, Michael, Joseph and Stephen Nicholson; dear brother of Janet (Gene) Smith, John Nicholson and the late Robert Nicholson; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the ZURBRICK-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where Funeral Services will be held 10 AM on Tuesday. Interment to follow at Lancaster Rural Cemetery. Bill worked for the Village of Lancaster for 23 years and was a member of the Lancaster Fire Department for over 30 years. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
