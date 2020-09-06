POWERS - William J. "Bill"
Of Clarence, NY, September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years to Susanne Glaser Powers; dear father of Michael (Jamie), Jonathan (Erin), Patrick (Jenna) Powers; loving grandfather of Claire, Owen, Teddy, Catherine, Liam and Max Powers; brother of the late Mary Elizabeth (David) Noble; also survived by several cherished nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst (South of County Rd. and N. French Rd.), Tuesday 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary RC Church, 8500 Main St. at Harris Hill Rd., Clarence, Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Meet at church. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and funeral home and church capacity restrictions may cause entry delays. Memorial contributions to Response to Love Center, Sister Johnice, 130 Kosciuszko St., Buffalo 14212, www.responsetolove.org
or to a charity of your choice
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.