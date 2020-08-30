PUJOLAS - William J.
Of Amherst, defeated by COVID-19, at 85, May 10, 2020. Husband of Betty (Taylor); loving father of Elizabeth, Paul (Patti) Pujolas and Peter; devoted grandfather of Emily, Joshua, Cassandra, and Eric; dear brother of Eileen (late Leonard) Godzich; predeceased by twin sister Emily Owens and brother Patrick. A veteran of the Korean War, "Bill" is survived by his sister-in-law Carol, nieces and nephews across the country. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150 at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Facial covering and social distancing will apply for Mass. Memoriam contributions to honor First Responders and Health Care Workers, may be made to the Ellicott Creek Volunteer Fire Company Benevolent Association, 45 S. Ellicott Creek Rd., Amherst, NY 14228. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.