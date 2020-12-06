Menu
William J. SNYDER
SNYDER - William J.
Of West Seneca, NY, December 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jo-Ann E. (Bates) Snyder; dearest father of William C. (Sandra) Snyder, Richard J. (Jackie) Snyder, Mary G. (James) Pocobello, Patricia A. Flood, Andrew P. (Lisa) Snyder and Joseph W. (late Eleanore) Snyder; also survived by 22 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; predeceased by two brothers and three sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John XXIII Parish. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
