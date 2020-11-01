ALLEN - William John
Of North Tonawanda, passed away at the age of 76, in his home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1944 to Reginald and Vera Allen. William believed whole-heartedly in hard work and devotion to family. His dedication to career earned him his rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 in the U.S. Army after 40 years, as well as Bridge Supervisor 2 with the NY State Thruway after 46 years. He leaves behind his spouse of 49 years, Sharron M. Allen, son William J, Allen Jr. (Rachael Allen), daughter Kelly A. Davis (Thomas Grupp), granddaughter Emily G. Davis (Cameron Campese), grandsons Evan S. Davis, and Brody J. Allen, brother James E. Allen (Maryann), niece Annie, nephews Jamie and Tom, sister-in-law Patricia Senchack, and brother-in-law Gary Stegmaier (Michelle). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Niagara Hospice. Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME. Guest registry at www.Wattengel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.