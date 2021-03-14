JOHN - William K. "Big Bill"
Age 78, of North Tonawanda, March 8, 2021. Husband of 50 years to Joanne M. (nee Masich) John; father of Lori (Chris) O'Rourke; grandfather of Miranda, Kaia and Shea; son of the late Everett and Mavis John; brother of Janice (late George) Reid, Diane (Mike) Morris and the late Loretta (late Jack) Hill, Ronald John and Donna (late Dave) Hutt; son-in-law of the late Joseph and Pauline Masich; brother-in-law of Joe (late Laura) Masich, Connie Zellner, Paul Masich, Charles (Renee) Masich and the late Robert and Nicholas Masich, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was retired from GM and a part of UAW Local 774. He enjoyed ice fishing and spearing at home on the Rez. He also loved going to car shows and won many awards for his 1960 Pontiac Catalina that he rebuilt himself. Bill loved his grandchildren, nieces and nephews and always found time to go watch all of them play sports. He was known for his quiet demeanor and kind heart, as well as his compassion to help family and friends with any projects around their house. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 18th, from 2-6 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A private Memorial Service will be held with Bill's immediate family. Memorial contributions in memory of William K. John may be made to the charity of your choice
. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.