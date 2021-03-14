Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William K. "BIG BILL" JOHN
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
JOHN - William K. "Big Bill"
Age 78, of North Tonawanda, March 8, 2021. Husband of 50 years to Joanne M. (nee Masich) John; father of Lori (Chris) O'Rourke; grandfather of Miranda, Kaia and Shea; son of the late Everett and Mavis John; brother of Janice (late George) Reid, Diane (Mike) Morris and the late Loretta (late Jack) Hill, Ronald John and Donna (late Dave) Hutt; son-in-law of the late Joseph and Pauline Masich; brother-in-law of Joe (late Laura) Masich, Connie Zellner, Paul Masich, Charles (Renee) Masich and the late Robert and Nicholas Masich, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was retired from GM and a part of UAW Local 774. He enjoyed ice fishing and spearing at home on the Rez. He also loved going to car shows and won many awards for his 1960 Pontiac Catalina that he rebuilt himself. Bill loved his grandchildren, nieces and nephews and always found time to go watch all of them play sports. He was known for his quiet demeanor and kind heart, as well as his compassion to help family and friends with any projects around their house. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 18th, from 2-6 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A private Memorial Service will be held with Bill's immediate family. Memorial contributions in memory of William K. John may be made to the charity of your choice. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Joanne so sorry for the loss of your Husband may he RIP
lucille crockett
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results