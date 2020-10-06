PETERS - William K.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 29, 2020. Loving son of the late William and Lillian (nee Miller) Peters. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Wednesday from 11-12 PM. Interment Bath National Cemetery. William served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.