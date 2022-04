KOHLER - William W.Of Angola, NY, September 23, 2021. Devoted husband of the late F. Betty Kohler; loving companion of Charlotte McCann; father of Peter Kohler; stepfather of Lynne Warman; grandfather of Jamie, Kenneth, Sarah, Andrea, Peter and Brian; great-grandfather of Lucas, Logan, Ellie, Joseph, Emily, Lilyan, Zachary and Eric; brother of the late Jane (late Johnny) Miller. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Words of sympathy may be offered online at www.LaingFuneralHome.com