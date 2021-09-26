Menu
William W. KOHLER
KOHLER - William W.
Of Angola, NY, September 23, 2021. Devoted husband of the late F. Betty Kohler; loving companion of Charlotte McCann; father of Peter Kohler; stepfather of Lynne Warman; grandfather of Jamie, Kenneth, Sarah, Andrea, Peter and Brian; great-grandfather of Lucas, Logan, Ellie, Joseph, Emily, Lilyan, Zachary and Eric; brother of the late Jane (late Johnny) Miller. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Words of sympathy may be offered online at www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
