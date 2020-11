KRAUS - WilliamPassed away November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Boyle); dear father of John Kraus (Jude Harris), Francis (Mary Ann) Kraus and Mary (Alan) Baczkiewicz; grandfather of Dr. Jennifer (Andy) Wild, Jacob and Drew (Shelbi) Kraus, William, Sarah, Anna (Samuel McCranie, fiancé) Kraus and Henry Baczkiewicz; great-grandfather of Addison and Gabriel Kraus; brother of the late Christine (late Walter) Donovan; son of the late John and Christine (Weibke) Kraus; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 7th, at 9:30AM at St. Martin of Tours Church. Current COVID-19 restrictions will apply. No prior visitation. Mr. Kraus was a WWII Navy veteran, member of American Legion Post #721, a past President of the WNY Purchasing Agent Association and a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours Church for 64 years. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences online at www.CANNANFH.com