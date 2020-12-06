KRAUS - William
Passed away November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Boyle); dear father of John Kraus (Jude Harris), Francis (Mary Ann) Kraus and Mary (Alan) Baczkiewicz; grandfather of Dr. Jennifer (Andy) Wild, Jacob and Drew (Shelbi) Kraus, William, Sarah, Anna (Samuel McCranie, fiancé) Kraus and Henry Baczkiewicz; great-grandfather of Addison and Gabriel Kraus; brother of the late Christine (late Walter) Donovan; son of the late John and Christine (Weibke) Kraus; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 7th, at 9:30AM at St. Martin of Tours Church. Current COVID-19 restrictions will apply. No prior visitation. Mr. Kraus was a WWII Navy veteran, member of American Legion Post #721, a past President of the WNY Purchasing Agent Association and a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours Church for 64 years. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences online at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.