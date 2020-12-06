Dear Mary Ann and family, So sorry to hear of your loss. Although we didn't see each other much there was a connection starting with your Grandmother, Aunt Libby and my Great Grandmother Nellie Naylon. Although I didn't know either of them. My Grandmother, Loretta Naylon Murray kept up with your family. We had several occasions to meet, mostly by accident except that I do remember attending your wedding and before that receiving the Sonja Hennie doll. Later we met at Mount luncheons, which my mother Lillian Hafner sometimes attended. You always sent them and later us, a nice Christmas card. Two more occasions were at a Nardin 8th grade graduation for your Granddaughter, Jennifer and My son Jason where I met your son John(I believe) and the Mass at the Cathedral 6 years ago with our husbands, Bill and Paul. It was you 60th and our 50th. I recently posted a picture of Paul and me on that day on facebook. I know it will be very difficult for you now that Bill is gone. Please accept our deepest sympathy. Paul and Diane Hafner Redding

